Ringgold's Logan Baldwin drafted by the San Francisco Giants

Former Ringgold High School Baseball standout Logan Baldwin had always dreamed of playing in the big leagues. That dream became a reality this week when he was drafted in the 21st round by the San Francisco Giants.

Baldwin has spent the last three years playing for Georgia Southern University, where he quickly became known for his "superman catches." Baldwin's abilities in center field have gotten him on Sports Center's Top 10 three different times.

"Defense has always been my big thing, that's what I'm best at" says Baldwin. "So it definitely helps making those catches and being on ESPN and all that good stuff."

The junior had been talking to a couple teams before the draft, including the Angels and Rockies. But when the call came Wednesday, it was from the Giants.

"We were coming down the mountain and actually got in a wreck on the way down. So I got the call from the Giants while I was talking to the cops. The cop said I've never had something like this happen, but I'll remember this one."

Baldwin signed for $60,000, and when he's ready to finish school, the Giants will pay for it. But right now, he's ready to get back to work.



"You know I've sacrificed a lot over the last ten, fifteen years. I mean a lot. I haven't been on vacation in I don't know how long. This is the longest I've been without baseball since as long as I can remember. I mean no spring breaks or stuff normal people are doing. But it's definitely worth it. It's something that if I could go back, I would do it all over again."