Ringgold's Logan Baldwin drafted by the San Francisco Giants - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ringgold's Logan Baldwin drafted by the San Francisco Giants

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

Former Ringgold High School Baseball standout Logan Baldwin had always dreamed of playing in the big leagues. That dream became a reality this week when he was drafted in the 21st round by the San Francisco Giants.

Baldwin has spent the last three years playing for Georgia Southern University, where he quickly became known for his "superman catches." Baldwin's abilities in center field have gotten him on Sports Center's Top 10 three different times.

"Defense has always been my big thing, that's what I'm best at" says Baldwin. "So it definitely helps making those catches and being on ESPN and all that good stuff."

The junior had been talking to a couple teams before the draft, including the Angels and Rockies. But when the call came Wednesday, it was from the Giants.

"We were coming down the mountain and actually got in a wreck on the way down. So I got the call from the Giants while I was talking to the cops. The cop said I've never had something like this happen, but I'll remember this one."

Baldwin signed for $60,000, and when he's ready to finish school, the Giants will pay for it. But right now, he's ready to get back to work.

"You know I've sacrificed a lot over the last ten, fifteen years. I mean a lot. I haven't been on vacation in I don't know how long. This is the longest I've been without baseball since as long as I can remember. I mean no spring breaks or stuff normal people are doing. But it's definitely worth it. It's something that if I could go back, I would do it all over again."

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.