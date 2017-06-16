UPDATE: Missing Bledsoe Co. toddler found after 7 months

Photo courtesy of the TBI and BCSO.

UPDATE: The Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office says a toddler that has been missing for seven months has been found safe.

Jeremiah Frazier has been missing since May.

The Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office says his mother, Gracie Frazier, has been taken into custody. She was wanted on felony charges from various counties.

The Sheriff's Office says it's still waiting for Jeremiah to arrive home in Tennessee.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A missing toddler out of Bledsoe County is now believed to be located in Colorado.

According to the Bledsoe County Sheriff Department's Facebook page, new information indicates that 2-year-old Jeremiah Frazier may be located in the Colorado Springs area.

Jeremiah has been missing since May 19, 2017.

Officials say the toddler's mother, Gracie Frazier, is wanted on felony charges from various counties.

Anyone with any information about Jeremiah or Gracie Frazier is asked to contact the Bledsoe County Sheriff Department at 423-447-2197 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office and TBI are looking for a missing toddler.

The TBI says 2-year-old Jeremiah Frazier was last seen on May 19, 2017.

Investigators believe the child is with his mother.

The boy is described as being 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes.

The TBI says there is no clothing description or known direction of travel for the boy and his mother.

If you have seen Jeremiah please contact Bledsoe County 911 at (423)-447-5555 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.