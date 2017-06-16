UPDATE: Whitwell woman found guilty of 2015 child death sentence - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Whitwell woman found guilty of 2015 child death sentenced in court

Holly Rutledge, 30, also known as Holly Hardesty, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the March 29, 2015 death of 5-year-old Lucas Dillon, of Whitwell. Holly Rutledge, 30, also known as Holly Hardesty, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the March 29, 2015 death of 5-year-old Lucas Dillon, of Whitwell.

UPDATE: A Whitwell woman was sentence Tuesday for the death of a 5-year-old boy. 

Holly Rutledge was sentence to four years for reckless homicide and six years for aggravated assault.

She was found guilty of those charges in June over the death of Lucas Dillon. 

An autopsy report found Dillon died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Tuesday in court, Channel 3 was told that Rutledge took the stand and apologized to the family for what happened.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A Williamson County jury has found Holly Rutledge guilty of reckless homicide and aggravated assault in the 2015 death of Lucas Dillon.

The verdict was rendered Friday afternoon in Marion County.

Rutledge is out on bond until her sentencing date.

Rutledge's sentencing is scheduled for August 8.

PREVIOUS STORY: CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Jury deliberations will continue for a Tennessee woman accused of killing her former boyfriend's 5-year-old son in 2015.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2rz1yHP ) Holly Rutledge was arrested in 2016 and charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in the death of Lucas Dillion. Authorities say she was watching the boy while his father was at work.

Responders found Dillion lying unresponsive in the home. The boy suffered injuries to his head, neck and shoulders. Doctors were able to restart Dillon's heart, but he was taken off life support a day later.

