3 found dead at Tennessee home in apparent murder-suicide

Home at 101 Oak Lane, Oak Ridge, where three people were found dead on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Photo: Saul Young / News Sentinel)

OAK RIDGE, TN (AP) - Three bodies have been found dead in a Tennessee home, in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

News outlets report that Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi says officers conducting a welfare check Thursday morning found the bodies of 49-year-old Michael Deuschle, 43-year-old Tessa Deuschle and 24-year-old Chelsea Kessel. Akagi says a preliminary investigation indicates Kessel and Tessa Deuschle were shot first, and then Michael Deuschle shot himself.

Each died of a single gunshot wound. Akagi says only three shots were fired.

Investigators believe Kessel was the daughter of Tessa Deuschle. All three lived in the home together.

The investigation is ongoing.

