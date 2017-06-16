3 found dead at Tennessee home in apparent murder-suicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 found dead at Tennessee home in apparent murder-suicide

Posted: Updated:
Home at 101 Oak Lane, Oak Ridge, where three people were found dead on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Photo: Saul Young / News Sentinel) Home at 101 Oak Lane, Oak Ridge, where three people were found dead on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Photo: Saul Young / News Sentinel)

OAK RIDGE, TN  (AP) - Three bodies have been found dead in a Tennessee home, in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

News outlets report that Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi says officers conducting a welfare check Thursday morning found the bodies of 49-year-old Michael Deuschle, 43-year-old Tessa Deuschle and 24-year-old Chelsea Kessel. Akagi says a preliminary investigation indicates Kessel and Tessa Deuschle were shot first, and then Michael Deuschle shot himself.

Each died of a single gunshot wound. Akagi says only three shots were fired.

Investigators believe Kessel was the daughter of Tessa Deuschle. All three lived in the home together.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

