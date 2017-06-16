Brittany Beggs joined the WRCB weather team in June 2017. She comes from Columbia, Missouri where she’s has been forecasting and tracking severe weather for nearly 4 years as the Weekday Morning Meteorologist. Prior to Columbia, she started her career in Hagerstown Maryland as the Chief Meteorologist. During her time there, she covered Superstorm Sandy on the eastern seaboard.

Her studies began at Drury University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Media and a Minor of Physics. Her studies continued to Saint Louis University where she earned a Master of Earth and Atmospheric Science. In 2015 Brittany was awarded the prestigious CBM Seal from the American Meteorological Society.