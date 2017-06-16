Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps to race Great White on Shark Week

(NBC Sports) - Michael Phelps will “race” a great white shark, in some capacity, and have a hammerhead swim two feet from his face on Shark Week shows on Discovery Channel in July.

“Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” will open Shark Week on July 23 at 8pm ET.

From Discovery Channel:

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!”

The Shark Week finale is “Shark School with Michael Phelps” on July 30 at 8pm ET.

“Michael Phelps joins Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab to get a crash course on everything ‘shark.’ They’ll dispel the myths and common misconceptions, teach him how to safely dive with sharks – including how to stay calm when a hammerhead swims two feet above his face – and will get Michael Phelps up close and personal with the incredible power of a great white.”