Publix's recalls "tropical medley mix" due to possible listeria contamination

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Publix is issuing a voluntary recall of its tropical medley mix due to a possible listeria contamination.  

They were sold at Publix locations across the south, including Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

Publix says the possible contamination came from their supplier of dried apricots.

The clear 5.7 ounce containers have a UPC of 41415088586; the recall affects all “best by” dates.

Listeria can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or anyone with a weakened immune system.

Publix says no illnesses have been reported, and you can return the product to your local store for a full refund.

