Comprehensive cancer treatment center proposed for Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama hospital plans to work with a university hospital 100 miles away to create a new cancer treatment center.

Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Pigg says the hospital in Florence is asking a state board for permission to build the new center near a hospital under construction.

The Times Daily reports (http://bit.ly/2sxRVJw ) that it would be a partnership between RegionalCare Hospital Partners Florence LLC, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

Pigg says it would let people from north Alabama and beyond get advanced cancer care close to home instead of traveling to Birmingham or going to three or four facilities closer to home to get all the treatments they need.

He says the university health system would manage the center.

Information from: TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.