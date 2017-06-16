Suspected drug dealer added to Tennessee's most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's state police agency has added a man wanted on charges of cocaine trafficking and assaulting an officer to its top 10 most wanted list.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 35-year-old Deangelo Martinez Radley is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The bureau says Radley has tattoos of faces and clowns on his right arm, images of horror movie character Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left arm, and teardrops below his right eye. He is known to have driven a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with a blue top.

The bureau says Radley should be considered armed and dangerous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

