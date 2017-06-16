Suspected drug dealer added to Tennessee's most wanted list - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspected drug dealer added to Tennessee's most wanted list

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Deangelo Martinez Radley (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Deangelo Martinez Radley (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's state police agency has added a man wanted on charges of cocaine trafficking and assaulting an officer to its top 10 most wanted list.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 35-year-old Deangelo Martinez Radley is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The bureau says Radley has tattoos of faces and clowns on his right arm, images of horror movie character Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left arm, and teardrops below his right eye. He is known to have driven a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with a blue top.

The bureau says Radley should be considered armed and dangerous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.