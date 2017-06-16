10 Things to Know for Today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

10 Things to Know for Today

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO CLAIMS TO HAVE KILLED ISLAMIC STATE LEADER

Russia says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, killed in a Russian airstrike outside Raqqa in Syria - although he has been reported killed before.

2. US OFFICIAL: PENTAGON TO SEND 4,000 MORE TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN

It stands to be the largest deployment of American forces in Donald Trump's young presidency.

3. TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE REVISED CUBA POLICY

Under the expected changes, the U.S. will ban American financial transactions with the dozens of enterprises run by the Cuban military-linked corporation GAESA.

4. TRUMP CALLS RUSSIA PROBE 'A WITCH HUNT'

The U.S. president lashes out at officials driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people."

5. 'WE WILL ALL BE TEAM SCALISE'

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi joins ranks with GOP lawmakers at the Congressional Baseball game, one day after a shooting rampage during a practice session seriously injures Rep. Steve Scalise.

6. HOW TWO ESCAPED INMATES WERE SNARED

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, accused of killing two prison guards, are held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal, authorities say.

7. GRIEF OVER DEADLY LONDON BLAZE UNITES DIVERSE BOROUGH

"The community is just rallying. People have just shown up to help," says Sinead O'Hare, a volunteer working at a donation point for people left homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire.

8. WHAT'S BEHIND A SPIKE IN HOUSING PRICES

A diminished supply of available homes is swelling prices in large U.S. metro areas from New York to Los Angeles

9. JUDGE ADVISES COSBY JURORS TO KEEP DELIBERATING

The panel had deliberated about 30 hours before telling the judge that they couldn't reach a unanimous decision in the actor's sexual assault trial.

10. SURVIVOR DIES IN SECOND NIAGARA FALLS PLUNGE

Kirk R. Jones, who went over the falls unprotected in 2003, died after another attempt, this time in an inflatable ball.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.