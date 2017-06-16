10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO CLAIMS TO HAVE KILLED ISLAMIC STATE LEADER

Russia says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, killed in a Russian airstrike outside Raqqa in Syria - although he has been reported killed before.

2. US OFFICIAL: PENTAGON TO SEND 4,000 MORE TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN

It stands to be the largest deployment of American forces in Donald Trump's young presidency.

3. TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE REVISED CUBA POLICY

Under the expected changes, the U.S. will ban American financial transactions with the dozens of enterprises run by the Cuban military-linked corporation GAESA.

4. TRUMP CALLS RUSSIA PROBE 'A WITCH HUNT'

The U.S. president lashes out at officials driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people."

5. 'WE WILL ALL BE TEAM SCALISE'

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi joins ranks with GOP lawmakers at the Congressional Baseball game, one day after a shooting rampage during a practice session seriously injures Rep. Steve Scalise.

6. HOW TWO ESCAPED INMATES WERE SNARED

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, accused of killing two prison guards, are held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal, authorities say.

7. GRIEF OVER DEADLY LONDON BLAZE UNITES DIVERSE BOROUGH

"The community is just rallying. People have just shown up to help," says Sinead O'Hare, a volunteer working at a donation point for people left homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire.

8. WHAT'S BEHIND A SPIKE IN HOUSING PRICES

A diminished supply of available homes is swelling prices in large U.S. metro areas from New York to Los Angeles

9. JUDGE ADVISES COSBY JURORS TO KEEP DELIBERATING

The panel had deliberated about 30 hours before telling the judge that they couldn't reach a unanimous decision in the actor's sexual assault trial.

10. SURVIVOR DIES IN SECOND NIAGARA FALLS PLUNGE

Kirk R. Jones, who went over the falls unprotected in 2003, died after another attempt, this time in an inflatable ball.

