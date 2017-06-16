UPDATE: Shooting leads to crash on Wilcox Blvd. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Shooting leads to crash on Wilcox Blvd.

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 3400 block of Wilcox Blvd. Friday morning.

It happened around 4:10 a.m., and resulted in the victim crashing a vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Wilcox and Tunnel Blvd.

When police arrived on scene, they located 30-year-old Jermaine Myrick inside of the car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: The intersection of Tunnel Blvd. and Wilcox Blvd. has reopened following a crash early Friday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: A serious crash has shut down the intersection on the 3400 block of Tunnel Blvd. at Wilcox Blvd.

Officials say a driver crashed into a telephone pole and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection is closed at this time.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments.

