Showers and storms likely for Father's Day

Good Friday. After yesterday's storms produced wind damage and downed tree limbs across the area, we will enjoy a much quieter day today. It will stay warm and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s. This afternoon we may see one or two stray showers, but most of us will not see a drop. It will certainly not be as active as yesterday. It won't be as warm, either, as highs reach the mid to upper 80s (we hit 93 yesterday).

Saturday will be warm and muggy with a few afternoon storms and a high of 90 degrees.

Father's Day a cold front will slowly work its way through. We may see a few showers in the morning, but the rain and thunderstorm chances will be increasing as we move through the day. There is a marginal risk that some of the afternoon storms Sunday could become severe producing damaging winds and small hail. The high Sunday is expected to reach about 90.

Some of the showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours of Monday morning. By Monday morning drive, however, the rain should be clearing out, and it will actually be a nice day Monday with lower humidity and a high of 84.

David Karnes

