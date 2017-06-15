UPDATE: Durham Drive house fire injures resident, firefighter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Durham Drive house fire injures resident, firefighter

By WRCB Staff
Photo provided by the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo provided by the Chattanooga Fire Department.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a house fire on Durham Drive Thursday evening.

The fire was reported from the 1200 block shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says two people were in the home and one of them was injured.

The injured victim was taken to a local hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Garner says a firefighter was also injured. He's being treated for burns on one of his ears.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

