UPDATE: Durham Drive house fire injures resident, firefighter

Photo provided by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a house fire on Durham Drive Thursday evening.

The fire was reported from the 1200 block shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says two people were in the home and one of them was injured.

The injured victim was taken to a local hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Garner says a firefighter was also injured. He's being treated for burns on one of his ears.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

