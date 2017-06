Hamilton County school board members have voted to hire Dr. Bryan Johnson as the next superintendent of schools.

Dr. Johnson will have to accept the board's contract before the job is officially filled.

Dr. Johnson is currently the Chief Academic Officer of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

