Driver of Alabama church bus charged in Georgia fatal crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Driver of Alabama church bus charged in Georgia fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The driver of a church bus from Alabama faces charges including vehicular homicide in a Georgia crash that killed one person and injured several others.

The driver's lawyer, Jason Swindle Sr., identified his client in a statement as Jerry Sims. Swindle says both charges are considered misdemeanor traffic offenses since neither drugs nor alcohol was involved. He says Sims is still in the hospital.

Fulton County Police told multiple news outlets Wednesday the driver is charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane in the June 8 crash that killed 17-year-old Sarah Harmening.

The Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Alabama, was carrying dozens of high school students and adults. It was headed to the Atlanta airport for a mission trip to Africa when it collided with another vehicle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:57:47 GMT
    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More
    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More

  • Reward to $130,000 in growing search for fugitive inmates

    Reward to $130,000 in growing search for fugitive inmates

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:57:34 GMT
    The search for two Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards and escaping from a prison bus is expanding as it stretches into a third day.More
    The search for two Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards and escaping from a prison bus is expanding as it stretches into a third day.More

  • EYE ON HEALTH

    Men's Health Awareness Month

    Men's Health Awareness Month

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:50:46 GMT

    A recent survey found that 60 percent of men don't go to a doctor for their annual physical and of those who do, 19 percent say they only do it so their significant other will stop nagging.

    More

    A recent survey found that 60 percent of men don't go to a doctor for their annual physical and of those who do, 19 percent say they only do it so their significant other will stop nagging.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.