23 teachers participate in ArtsBuild Leadership program

ArtsBuild held its fifth Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute for Teachers June 6-8. The program is based on the organization’s popular arts leadership institute presented each fall.

The summer Institute gave Pre-K-12 teachers and administrators the opportunity to gain a more in-depth understanding of the role the arts play in the greater Chattanooga area. Classes included presentations on the arts for underserved audiences, economic development, and funding for the arts. The program also included hands-on activities, tours of arts organizations and artist studios as well as special guest speakers and panelists from the community.

“This is the only arts leadership program for teachers that we are aware of in the country. Through the Institute, teachers make connections with our arts community and have a deeper appreciation of our arts infrastructure which will benefit the educators professionally and personally,” said Rodney Van Valkenburg, ArtsBuild’s Director of Grants and Initiatives.

Twenty-three teachers participated in this year’s Institute, representing 13 local public and private schools. Participants included art, theatre, music, science, math, and literacy teachers, among others.

Claire Stockman, lead music teacher at Red Bank Elementary, participated in the program this year. “Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute for Teachers opened my eyes to the myriad of arts activities going on in our great city,” said Stockman. “I am excited to plan the next school year with new contacts in Chattanooga's community of artists and to engage every child, every day, in the arts.”

2017 Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute for Teachers participants:

Amy Ball, Orchard Knob Elementary School

Jennifer Brockett, Red Bank High School

Sheree Brundage, Harrison Elementary School

Lindsay Burgess, Westview/Nolan/Apison Elementary Schools

Cathy Carroccio, Center for Creative Arts

Katie Claiborne, Hixson High School

Lauralyn Drake, Big Ridge Elementary School

David Dunn, various private schools

Sharon Dunn, various private schools

Pamela Foster, Daisy Elementary School

Pam Hopkins, Loftis Middle School

Alex Jackson, Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe High School

Betty Julian, Thrasher Elementary School

James McClary, Allen Elementary School

Claire Millsaps, Big Ridge Elementary School

Aaron Moore, Center for Creative Arts

Robbie Morgan, Daisy Elementary School

Glynna Pate, Center for Creative Arts

Jessica Peck, Center for Creative Arts

Marcia Smith, Center for Creative Arts

Claire Stockman, Red Bank Elementary Schools

Bryony Stroud-Watson, various private schools

Kim Thompson, retired music teacher

Applications for the Fall Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute will be available in July at www.artsbuild.com.