Chattanooga police say a man is in critical condition from a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of O'Neal Street around 12:30 p.m..

Police say they are following all leads that come their way.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

