Volkswagen Chattanooga gets new leadership

Volkswagen Group of America says that current that Christian Koch has completed his assignment as head of the Chattanooga operations, and is set to return to Germany for his next assignment.



During Koch's time in Chattanooga, the factory launched an updated Passat sedan and underwent a $900 million expansion to accommodate the addition of the seven-seat Atlas midsize SUV, which went on sale this past May.



Effective August 1, Antonio Pinto will take over responsibilities as Executive Vice President, Chattanooga Operations.

Pinto will report to Hinrich J. Woebcken, President & CEO Volkswagen of America. He will also report to Andreas Hinrichs the Chief Production Officer for the Volkswagen North American Region.



Pinto has over 30 years of production experience, having joined the Volkswagen Group in 1994, as the head of assembly for Volkswagen Autoeuropa.

He spent two years in Volkswagen de Mexico and in 2014 moved to Volkswagen South Africa as the Director of Production where he spent three years before moving back Volkswagen de Mexico where he has been serving as the VP of Production and Logistics.