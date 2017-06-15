Blimp bursts into flames, crashes at U.S. Open

A blimp flying above the U.S. Open golf tournament near Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin caught on fire and crashed on the course Thursday.

As is now commonplace, the event was captured on phones and shared via social media.

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

Another video of the blimp:

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the apparent crash.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they could not immediately comment, but said a press release about the incident will later be posted to their website.

The U.S. Open also did not immediately comment.