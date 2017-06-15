Blimp bursts into flames, crashes at U.S. Open - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blimp bursts into flames, crashes at U.S. Open

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

A blimp flying above the U.S. Open golf tournament near Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin caught on fire and crashed on the course Thursday.

As is now commonplace, the event was captured on phones and shared via social media.

Another video of the blimp:

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the apparent crash. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they could not immediately comment, but said a press release about the incident will later be posted to their website. 

The U.S. Open also did not immediately comment.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.