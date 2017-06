A Chattanooga Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

According to CPD communications coordinator Elisa Myzal, officer Stevin Burton is on leave.

An administration investigation has been opened by Chattanooga Police Department's Internal Affairs division.

Burton entered the police academy on July 8, 2016 and was released for solo duty on May 5, 2017.

This is a developing story.