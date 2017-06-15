TN joins $18.5 million settlement with Target over data breach - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN joins $18.5 million settlement with Target over data breach

By WRCB Staff

Tennessee has joined 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach

The settlement represents the largest-ever multistate data breach settlement, according to a new release.

The cyber-attack exposed customer information including names, telephone numbers, email and mailing addresses. The attackers also gained access to payment card information including card numbers, expiration dates, CVV1 codes, and encrypted debit PINs.

As part of the settlement, the state of Tennessee will receive $311,616.

The data breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and contact information for more than 60 million customers. An estimated 770,000 Tennesseans were impacted by this attack.

