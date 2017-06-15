Minor league team holds “You Might Be The Father!” Father’s Day promotion

By Craig Calcaterra, NBC Sports

(NBC Sports) - It used to be that we’d only get eye roll-worthy minor league promotions once or twice a season. Now it seems they come every week.

The latest: the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp — the Double-A affiliate of the Marlins — will be handing out free pregnancy tests to celebrate “You Might Be the Father’s Day” for this evening’s game against Pensacola.

The night is part of their “Thirsty Thursdays” promotions, which caters to college kids and young single folks. While it’s sort of low-key on their website and while the team does not appear to be tweeting about it, if you click on their schedule, it’s listed there and is described thusly:

You Might Be The Father’s Day!

In honor of You Might Be The Father’s Day, the Jumbo Shrimp will be distributing pregnancy tests so you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day game… It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes.

Not that this is the only Father’s Day promotion they’re doing. On Saturday, they’re doing an “IChoose Family” night, presented by the Florida Department of Health’s “Sexual Risk Avoidance Program.”

One would think that this promotion should go BEFORE the pregnancy test one, but no one asked me.