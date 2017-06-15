Handwashing, food storage and roaches drag down some restaurant scores this week

In this week, Restaurant Report Card, we're pleased to share that there were no failures, which would be a score on 69 or below and requires a re-inspection.
But there's plenty to be concerned about at several eateries, with hand-washing and proper food storage among the chief concerns.
One restaurant had the misfortune of having a roach crawl across the wall during the inspection. The scores from the Hamilton County Health Department's weekly restaurant inspections are:
- 75 New China Buffet & Grill 531 Signal Mountain Road; reasons including cook drying hands on apron, manager not in control of food safety risks, rusted shelves in kitchen, wet containers stacked, frozen shrimp thawing in sink, no paper towels at hand sink.
- 83 1885 Grill 3914 St. Elmo Avenue; reasons including employees making bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, dirty surfaces, chemicals not properly identified.
- 85 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike; reasons including raw beef stored over cooked, ready to eat meats in cooler, several nonfood contact dirty surfaces, grease dripping down vent on outside of building, to-go items and paper towels in boxes on floor. Corrected to 95.
- 85 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway; reasons including roach crawling on wall in kitchen, wet containers stacked, hole in wall in cooler room.
- 87 Easy Bistro 203 Broad Street
- 88 Moss on the Go 711 Tunnel Blvd.
- 88 Choo Choo BBQ 902 Appling Street
- 89 Mr. T's Pizza 3924 Tennessee Avenue
- 90 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike
- 90 Aretha Frankensteins
- 90 Blue Ribbon Cafe 9705 Dayton Pike
- 90 Plaza del Sol 8119 East Brainerd Road
- 92 Max's 1309 Taft Highway
- 92 C & W Cafe 1501 E. 23rd Street
- 92 Sugars Ribs 2450 15th Avenue
- 92 China King 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 93 Fernandos 5308 Ringgold Road
- 93 Walden Club 613 Chestnut Street
- 93 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market Street
- 94 Sekisui 1120 Houston Street
- 95 Waffle House 7705 Lee Highway
- 95 Nooga-Q 301 Signal Mountain Road
- 95 Cici's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Sonic 3222 Cummings Highway
- 95 China House 7601 East Brainerd Road
- 96 Clumpie's at Battles 1110 E. Brow Road
- 96 Alleia's 25 E. Main Street
- 96 Acropolis 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 97 Ichiban Japanese 5035 Hixson Pike
- 97 Sonic Drive-In 3907 Brainerd Road
- 97 Krystal 3150 S. Broad Street
- 97 River Street Deli 151 River Street
- 97 Mojo Burrito 3950 Tennessee Avenue
- 98 KFC Long John Silvers 5323 Highway 153
- 98 Jimmy Johns 973 Market Street
- 98 Outback Steakhouse 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 98 Southern Star Take-Away 1210 Taft Highway
- 98 Primo 1100 Hixson Pike
- 98 Southern Sqweeze 1209 Tremont Street
- 98 Vine Street Market and Bakery 1313 Hanover Street
- 98 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road
- 98 Uncle Larry's Hot Fish 4767 Highway 58
- 99 Armando's 7032 Lee Highway
Congratulations to those restaurants that made perfect scores this week:
- 100 Burger King 3401 Amnicola Highway
- 100 Flo's Famous Hot Dogs 2020 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Dippin Dots 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Armando's 8018 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Sip 14 W. Kent Street
- 100 Dinner on the Diner 4118 Cromwell Road
Hotels
- 91 Motel Le 2440 Williams Street
- 92 Red Roof Inn 2431 Williams Street
- 93 Comfort Inn 2420 Williams Street
- 94 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street
- 97 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street
- 98 Best Western 7641 Lee Highway
Daycares
- 98 21st Century Childcare 2503 Baily Avenue
- 98 E Kids 1243 Blackford Street
Tattoos/Body Piercing
- 100 Main Line Ink 317 E. Main Street
Schools
Catoosa County
- Catering by Alan, 146 Hunt Dr, Rossville: 100
- Ci Ci's, 723 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe: 88
- Lake Winnie, Ferris Wheel Foods: 98
- Lake Winnie, Dippin Dots (both locations): 100
- Little Caesars Pizza, 6977 Nashville, Ringgold: 88
- Logan's Road House, 2584 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe: 87
- Seasons Hibachi, 56 Battlefield St. Dr., Fort Oglethorpe: 96
Dade County
- Geneva's 12118 136 Hwy, Trenton: 95
Murray County
- El Pueblito, 79 Highway 286 Ste D, Eton: 96
- Overlook Inn Bed & Breakfast, 9440 Highway 52, Chatsworth: 100
- Starbucks, 982 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth: 96
- Taco Bell, 1073 N Third Ave., Chatsworth: 93
- Taqueria El Ray, 3440 Highway 411, North Eton: 92
- Wendy's, 1041 N Third Ave., Chatsworth: 97
Walker County
- Camp Adahi, 125 Camp Adahi Dr., Cleveland: 85
- Camp Woodmont, 381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland: 96
- Krystal, 2354 N Main St, Lafayette: 88
- Little Caesars, 804 N Main St, Lafayette: 85
- Subway, 8175 Hwy 27, Rock Spring: 93
- Subway, 108 N Main St, Lafayette: 93
- Taco Bell, 902 N Main St, Lafayette: 88
- Wanda's Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr, Rock Spring: 90
Whitfield County
- Cook Out 1257 Glenwood Ave, Dalton: 95
- Fiesta Mexicana 1525 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton: 91
- Los Maguey, 101 Cottonwood Mill Rd, Tunnel Hill: 73
- Miracle's Pizzeria, 2208 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton: 91
- Outback Steakhouse, 955 Market St., Dalton: 95
- Papa John's Pizza, 100 W Walnut Ave Ste 1, dDalton: 89
- Subway, 2135 E Walnut Ave., Dalton: 92
- Taco Bell., 1509 Walnut Ave., Dalton: 95
- Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St, Dalton: 82
- Waffle House, 2505 E Walnut Ave, Dalton: 82
- Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive, Dalton: 93
If you spot questionable restauarnt practices while you're dining out, contact your county's health department.