Handwashing, food storage and roaches drag down some restaurant scores this week

In this week, Restaurant Report Card, we're pleased to share that there were no failures, which would be a score on 69 or below and requires a re-inspection.

But there's plenty to be concerned about at several eateries, with hand-washing and proper food storage among the chief concerns.

One restaurant had the misfortune of having a roach crawl across the wall during the inspection. The scores from the Hamilton County Health Department's weekly restaurant inspections are:

75 New China Buffet & Grill 531 Signal Mountain Road; reasons including cook drying hands on apron, manager not in control of food safety risks, rusted shelves in kitchen, wet containers stacked, frozen shrimp thawing in sink, no paper towels at hand sink.

531 Signal Mountain Road; reasons including cook drying hands on apron, manager not in control of food safety risks, rusted shelves in kitchen, wet containers stacked, frozen shrimp thawing in sink, no paper towels at hand sink. 83 1885 Grill 3914 St. Elmo Avenue; reasons including employees making bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, dirty surfaces, chemicals not properly identified.

3914 St. Elmo Avenue; reasons including employees making bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, dirty surfaces, chemicals not properly identified. 85 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike; reasons including raw beef stored over cooked, ready to eat meats in cooler, several nonfood contact dirty surfaces, grease dripping down vent on outside of building, to-go items and paper towels in boxes on floor. Corrected to 95.

9826 Dayton Pike; reasons including raw beef stored over cooked, ready to eat meats in cooler, several nonfood contact dirty surfaces, grease dripping down vent on outside of building, to-go items and paper towels in boxes on floor. Corrected to 95. 85 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway; reasons including roach crawling on wall in kitchen, wet containers stacked, hole in wall in cooler room.

by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway; reasons including roach crawling on wall in kitchen, wet containers stacked, hole in wall in cooler room. 87 Easy Bistro 203 Broad Street

88 Moss on the Go 711 Tunnel Blvd.

88 Choo Choo BBQ 902 Appling Street

89 Mr. T's Pizza 3924 Tennessee Avenue

90 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike

90 Aretha Frankensteins

90 Blue Ribbon Cafe 9705 Dayton Pike

90 Plaza del Sol 8119 East Brainerd Road

92 Max's 1309 Taft Highway

92 C & W Cafe 1501 E. 23rd Street

92 Sugars Ribs 2450 15th Avenue

92 China King 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

93 Fernandos 5308 Ringgold Road

93 Walden Club 613 Chestnut Street

93 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market Street

94 Sekisui 1120 Houston Street

95 Waffle House 7705 Lee Highway

95 Nooga-Q 301 Signal Mountain Road

95 Cici's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road

95 Sonic 3222 Cummings Highway

95 China House 7601 East Brainerd Road

96 Clumpie's at Battles 1110 E. Brow Road

96 Alleia's 25 E. Main Street

96 Acropolis 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 Ichiban Japanese 5035 Hixson Pike

97 Sonic Drive-In 3907 Brainerd Road

97 Krystal 3150 S. Broad Street

97 River Street Deli 151 River Street

97 Mojo Burrito 3950 Tennessee Avenue

98 KFC Long John Silvers 5323 Highway 153

98 Jimmy Johns 973 Market Street

98 Outback Steakhouse 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Southern Star Take-Away 1210 Taft Highway

98 Primo 1100 Hixson Pike

98 Southern Sqweeze 1209 Tremont Street

98 Vine Street Market and Bakery 1313 Hanover Street

98 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road

98 Uncle Larry's Hot Fish 4767 Highway 58

99 Armando's 7032 Lee Highway

Congratulations to those restaurants that made perfect scores this week:

100 Burger King 3401 Amnicola Highway

100 Flo's Famous Hot Dogs 2020 Gunbarrel Road

100 Dippin Dots 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Armando's 8018 East Brainerd Road

100 Sip 14 W. Kent Street

100 Dinner on the Diner 4118 Cromwell Road

Hotels

91 Motel Le 2440 Williams Street

92 Red Roof Inn 2431 Williams Street

93 Comfort Inn 2420 Williams Street

94 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street

97 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street

98 Best Western 7641 Lee Highway

Daycares

98 21st Century Childcare 2503 Baily Avenue

98 E Kids 1243 Blackford Street

Tattoos/Body Piercing

100 Main Line Ink 317 E. Main Street

Schools

95 GPS 205 Island Avenue

Catoosa County

Catering by Alan, 146 Hunt Dr, Rossville: 100

Ci Ci's, 723 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe: 88

Lake Winnie, Ferris Wheel Foods: 98

Lake Winnie, Dippin Dots (both locations): 100

Little Caesars Pizza, 6977 Nashville, Ringgold: 88

Logan's Road House, 2584 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe: 87

Seasons Hibachi, 56 Battlefield St. Dr., Fort Oglethorpe: 96

Dade County

Geneva's 12118 136 Hwy, Trenton: 95

Murray County

El Pueblito, 79 Highway 286 Ste D, Eton: 96

Overlook Inn Bed & Breakfast, 9440 Highway 52, Chatsworth: 100

Starbucks, 982 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth: 96

Taco Bell, 1073 N Third Ave., Chatsworth: 93

Taqueria El Ray, 3440 Highway 411, North Eton: 92

Wendy's, 1041 N Third Ave., Chatsworth: 97

Walker County

Camp Adahi, 125 Camp Adahi Dr., Cleveland: 85

Camp Woodmont, 381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland: 96

Krystal, 2354 N Main St, Lafayette: 88

Little Caesars, 804 N Main St, Lafayette: 85

Subway, 8175 Hwy 27, Rock Spring: 93

Subway, 108 N Main St, Lafayette: 93

Taco Bell, 902 N Main St, Lafayette: 88

Wanda's Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr, Rock Spring: 90

Whitfield County

Cook Out 1257 Glenwood Ave, Dalton: 95

Fiesta Mexicana 1525 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton: 91

Los Maguey, 101 Cottonwood Mill Rd, Tunnel Hill: 73

Miracle's Pizzeria, 2208 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton: 91

Outback Steakhouse, 955 Market St., Dalton: 95

Papa John's Pizza, 100 W Walnut Ave Ste 1, dDalton: 89

Subway, 2135 E Walnut Ave., Dalton: 92

Taco Bell., 1509 Walnut Ave., Dalton: 95

Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St, Dalton: 82

Waffle House, 2505 E Walnut Ave, Dalton: 82

Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive, Dalton: 93

If you spot questionable restauarnt practices while you're dining out, contact your county's health department.