TBI issued endangered child alert for child out of East Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for the Morgan County Sheriff's Department for a missing child out of East Tennessee.

Erik Monty is described as a 3-year-old white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, who weighs 36 pounds.

Officials say Monty was last seen in Oakdale, TN on June 14, 2017. The child is believed to be with a 24-year-old white male, who is a recent boyfriend of the child's mother.

The boyfriend was involved a domestic incident at one residence, then left the residence with the mother and child. The child’s mother is believed to be suffering a serious medical emergency and in need of medical care.

Officials say the boyfriend is believed to be intoxicated, possibly injured, and was driving the mother and son to a hospital in a red Mercedes Sedan. The group has not shown up at any area hospitals, and law enforcement believes the mother and child are in danger.

The group is believed to be in the Morgan, Roane, Anderson, or Knox County area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the T.B.I at 1-800-TBI-FIND or contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 423-346-0911.