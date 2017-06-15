New report: Tennessee Nursing homes don't do enough to stop spre - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New report: Tennessee Nursing homes don't do enough to stop spread of infections

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Connect
NBC -

Infections are the leading cause of death among nursing home residents, and a new report suggests many facilities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of drug resistant bacteria. 

Public health researchers lead by researchers at the Tennessee and Washington state departments of health assessed nursing home infection prevention programs in Tennessee and Washington.

They found many infection control managers had little to no formal training, and they spent fewer than 13 hours a week on prevention activities.

Less than half of the facilities checked whether staff was using equipment properly, and hand hygiene was not closely monitored.

Experts say immediate improvements are needed to increase education and support for infection prevention programs.
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.