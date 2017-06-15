New report: Tennessee Nursing homes don't do enough to stop spread of infections

Infections are the leading cause of death among nursing home residents, and a new report suggests many facilities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of drug resistant bacteria.

Public health researchers lead by researchers at the Tennessee and Washington state departments of health assessed nursing home infection prevention programs in Tennessee and Washington.

They found many infection control managers had little to no formal training, and they spent fewer than 13 hours a week on prevention activities.

Less than half of the facilities checked whether staff was using equipment properly, and hand hygiene was not closely monitored.

Experts say immediate improvements are needed to increase education and support for infection prevention programs.

