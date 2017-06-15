Muggy, Some Strong Storms Developing

Good Thursday. Look for more heat and humidity with afternoon thunderstorms developing once again today. Some of the storms may approach severe levels with the biggest threat being from damaging winds that could knock down some tree limbs. I don't expect any tornadoes with these storms, but there is an outside chance for some small hail. We will see storms building late this morning through the afternoon and tapering off through the evening. Today's high will reach 90 with a heat index of 95.

Friday will still see heat and humidity, but high pressure building in behind a front will keep most if not all of the rain away. Again, the high will reach about 90.

Saturday will sport more spotty afternoon storms after a high of 90. Sunday another front will pass through bringing widespread showers and storms for Father's Day afternoon. The showers and storms will last through Sunday night into Monday. We will clear out late Monday into Tuesday, and the humidity should be a little lower.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 74

Noon... Storms Developing, 86

5pm... Scattered Storms, 90