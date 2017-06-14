UPDATE: Person shot on N. Orchard Knob Ave.

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim involved in a shooting on North Orchard Knob Ave. Wednesday night, but the victim is a juvenile and his name will not be released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a person was shot Wednesday night on North Orchard Knob Avenue.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

The victim's injury is not life-threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.