UPDATE: Person shot on N. Orchard Knob Ave.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim involved in a shooting on North Orchard Knob Ave. Wednesday night, but the victim is a juvenile and his name will not be released. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a person was shot Wednesday night on North Orchard Knob Avenue.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg.

The victim's injury is not life-threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

