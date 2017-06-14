UPDATE: Ambulance crash closes portion of Lafayette Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ambulance crash closes portion of Lafayette Road

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol and Whitfield County Sheriff's Office are responding to an ambulance crash in Rocky Face Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Lafayette Road.

Details of how the crash happened have not been released.

We have not confirmed if any patients were being transported during the crash or if anyone was injured.

Our crew at the scene says two ambulances left the crash site and a tow truck has arrived to remove the ambulance.

Deputies have closed a portion of Lafayette Road while crews work to clean up the crash.

The road is expected to reopen shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

