Georgia man catches 101 pound long Flathead catfish

WOAH, WHAT A CATCH! Garry Harrell of Douglas, GA caught this behemoth of a long Flathead catfish from the Altamaha River on June 9. The catfish is 101 lb, 55 1/2" inches.

If this fish was caught on a rod/reel, it would have bested the current state record by 18 lb. As is, it is the 2nd largest Flathead caught on a limb line.

There was a 103-pounder caught on the Ocmulgee in 2009.