Georgia man catches 101 pound long Flathead catfish - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia man catches 101 pound long Flathead catfish

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
GEORGIA (WRCB) -

WOAH, WHAT A CATCH! Garry Harrell of Douglas, GA caught  this behemoth of a long Flathead catfish from the Altamaha River on June 9. The catfish is 101 lb, 55 1/2" inches. 

If this fish was caught on a rod/reel, it would have bested the current state record by 18 lb. As is, it is the 2nd largest Flathead caught on a limb line.

There was a 103-pounder caught on the Ocmulgee in 2009.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.