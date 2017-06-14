Georgia man catches 101 pound long Flathead catfish

WOAH, WHAT A CATCH! Garry Harrell of Douglas, GA caught this behemoth of a long Flathead catfish from the Altamaha River on June 9. The catfish is 101 lb, 55 1/2" inches.
If this fish was caught on a rod/reel, it would have bested the current state record by 18 lb. As is, it is the 2nd largest Flathead caught on a limb line.
There was a 103-pounder caught on the Ocmulgee in 2009.
The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year contract worth $650,000.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files