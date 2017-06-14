What the Tech? Fathers Day Gadget Gift Ideas

Are dads easier to buy for than moms? If your dad loves gadgets it is. Every day there's a new gadget or gizmo that make geeky dads eyes get big and dreamy. Whether it's a gadget for the garage or golf course, a techie gift is going to get a lot of use. At least for a little while (until the next gizmo comes out). Here are some of my favorite gadgets and gizmos for the dad who has (almost) everything:

? The Coros Linx smart helmet is a smart bicycle helmet built with entertainment and safety in mind. The helmet has full protection for the head and also provides music to be played from an app on a smartphone. Rather than needing earbuds, the helmet has built-in earpads where the music comes out in bone conduction speakers that rest on the riders head. These speakers are pads that are fitted to sit just above the ear and turns the audio into vibrations that go into the inner ear, leaving the ear open to hear car horns or someone speaking. The included free app also provides audible directions using GPS. A touchpad is put on the handlebars for one-hand operation to accept phone calls or to turn up the sound or skip music tracks. In addition, the helmet has safety features installed where if the rider has an accident and the helmet has an impact with the ground for example, the app automatically sends a text message to an emergency contact that includes your GPS location. The Coros Linx helmet can be found online for $200.

? Weber's iGrill2 is a handy gadget for dads who enjoy spending time at the bbq grill, but still want to step away for a game or conversation. The iGrill2 comes with 4 probes that are inserted into whatever's cooking on the grill. Dad can set the ideal temperature for rare, well done or anything in between. When the probes reach the ideal cooked temperature, dad gets a notification that the meat is ready. The iGrill 2 can be found online and in some retail stores for $100.

? The Goal Zero Nomad is a solar powered charger for smartphones and other small devices. It comes with a portable charger which is powered by solar panels. Charge the charger before leaving the house then attack it to the solar panels. The panels keep the charger charged up so it can charge anything that's plugged into it through a USB cable. The Nomad is $100.

? An Apple Watch is a great gift for dads who are always checking their heart rate or steps but also for those who are caught in business meetings who need to see incoming emails or text messages without taking out their phone. I've come around on smart watches after using an Apple Watch for a few months. Dad can download apps that track their health, workouts and shortcuts for other things they can do on their iPhone. Prices have recently dropped on the Apple Watch. A Series 2 Apple watch starts at $369 while the original Series 1 watch is now $269.

? For dads with an Apple Watch, check out the many watch bands on Amazon.com. Quality watch bands in the same style as those in the Apple Store are sometimes hundreds of dollars less.