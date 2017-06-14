Police: At least 5 people shot, 2 dead at UPS facility in San Fr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: At least 5 people shot, 2 dead at UPS facility in San Francisco

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

San Francisco police are responding to an active shooter situation in San Francisco, according to authorities.

Police activity was reported near 17th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department at 9:06 a.m.

"#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF," the tweet from SFPD said. Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

At least 2 people are being treated by fire fighters and first responders for injuries sustained in connection with the active shooter situation.

