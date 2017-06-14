Police: At least 5 people shot, 2 dead at UPS facility in San Francisco

San Francisco police are responding to an active shooter situation in San Francisco, according to authorities.

Police activity was reported near 17th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department at 9:06 a.m.

"#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF," the tweet from SFPD said. Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

At least 2 people are being treated by fire fighters and first responders for injuries sustained in connection with the active shooter situation.

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017