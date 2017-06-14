Crews rescuing 15-year old at Pocket Wilderness

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail at the "Blue Hole" swimming area.

Dispatch says a 15-year old girl was attempting to cross the creek near the Blue Hole swimming area when she slipped, fell and injured her ankle.

Rescue agencies consisting of Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, and Dallas Bay VFD have responded to the scene to assist with carrying her out of the woods.

Hamilton County Marine Rescue is responding for rehab.