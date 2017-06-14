Marijuana and over $10,000 cash seized from traffic stop on I-75

A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust for Whitfield County's Sheriff Department.

Tuesday morning, a sheriff's deputy monitoring traffic on I-75 using his License Plate Reader scanned a tag on a Toyota Camry. Upon checking the LPR, it indicated that the tags were expired. The driver initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Bree Faith, of Dalton. The deputy said while questioning Faith about the expired tag, she admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was discovered along with over $10,000 in cash.

The Sheriff's Office continued the investigation to Faith's residence and discovered an indoor marijuana growth operation. Deputies seized 131 marijuana plants, marijuana cigarettes, and other drug related objects.

Faith was arrested and charged with violation Georgia controlled substance act by manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and driving with an expired tag.