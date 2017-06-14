Which lawmakers were attending baseball practice where Scalise was shot?

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (right orange cap) and other members of the Republican baseball team after Wednesday's shooting.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other members of the GOP were attending a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia when a gunman opened fire, wounding Scalise and others.

Right now, Scalise is the only congressman known to be wounded.

Here are the lawmakers who were at the practice, according to the latest NBC News reporting:

Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana)

Gary Palmer (R-Alabama)

Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Jeff Flake (R-Arizona)

Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Mo Brooks (R-Alabama)

Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee)

Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Mark Walker (R-North Carolina)

Mike Conaway (R-Texas)

Joe Barton (R-Texas)

Mike Bishop (R-Michigan)

Rodney Davis (R-Illinois)

John Moolenar (R-Michigan)

Ron DeSantis (R-Florida, left before it happened, but saw from afar)

Jeff Duncan (R-South Carolina, left before it happened)

Bill Johnson (R-Ohio, was at practice but left early)

This list will be updated.