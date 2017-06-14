UPDATE: James T. Hodgkinson: Illinois man identified as suspected gunman in Virginia shooting

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn. is seen near the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice. AP Photo/Cliff Owen

UPDATE: A 66-year-old Illinois man has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, injuring at least one member of the House of Representatives.

James T. Hodgkinson allegedly opened fire at a field in Alexandria, Virginia, several law enforcement sources told NBC News. More than a dozen GOP lawmakers were there with staff.

The law enforcement officials said the shooter was heard asking, "Are these Republicans or Democrats?" That has raised questions about the gunman's political motivations. But officials at the scene said that piece of the investigation remains unclear.

Other law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News that at this point there's no indication that the shooter has ties to international terrorism.

The alleged shooter was injured in a shootout with police, including two members of a dignitary protection unit of the U.S. Capitol Police.

A total of five people were taken to local hospitals, but it was not clear if there were others injured.

The police officers appeared to be in good condition, and none of the victims had life threatening injuries, officials said.

The condition of the shooter was not immediately clear.

Witnesses said the gunman opened fire with a rifle from the third base side of the diamond. Among those hit were Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House's majority whip. He is expected to survive.

The Republican lawmaker was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., where he was in stable condition and undergoing surgery. Scalise, 51, was injured in the hip.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," Scalise's office said in a statement. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues."

Federal law enforcement officials identified the suspected shooter to NBC News as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Illinois.

Two Capitol Police officers were also wounded and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A statement from Congressman Roger Williams' office said the Texas Republican was not wounded, but a member of his staff — later identified as legislative correspondent Zack Barth — was shot and taken to the hospital. "Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers," Williams tweeted.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said five people were taken to local hospitals, including the suspect, following the shooting, which began shortly after 7 a.m. Brown declined to give conditions or identify the victims.

A spokeswoman for George Washington Hospital said two patients were brought to the facility and listed in critical condition, but declined further comment.

Brown said officers at the scene returned gunfire with the suspect, who was eventually taken into custody and is no longer a threat.

Multiple law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News that there was no immediate indication that the shooter has ties to international terrorism.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said one rifle and handgun were recovered from the scene. Officials were trying to trace the ownership and purchase history of the two firearms in connection with the shooting, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL, said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. A staff member for Texas Congressman Roger Williams was injured, along with possibly another congressional aide.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.” He was standing on second base when he was shot.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Police confirmed in tweets that it was investigating reports of a "multiple shooting" and that the suspect was "in custody" and "not a threat." The victims were being rushed to the hospital.

According to Connor Ingram, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was present at the time and he is ok. He was slightly injured as he attempted to flee the gunman.

According to multiple reports, a gunman opened fire at the baseball field. In addition to Rep. Scalise, NBC can confirm 2 Capitol police officers were also shot. They were on protective duty. There were several shots fired before police returned fire.

According to Alexandria, VA police, a suspect is in custody. Alexandria is across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The shooting is Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, about 8 miles from the Capitol building.

The baseball team was preparing for the annual congressional baseball game where Republicans and Democrats form teams and play each other for charity. The game was scheduled to be played Thursday.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is also a member of the GOP team. There's no word on his status.

President Trump expressed his concern via Twitter shortly afterward.

Rep. Steve Pearce of New Mexico tweeted that he was at the GOP's baseball practice and was "alright."

Both Democratic and GOP members of the House and Senate have been using the baseball field each morning in Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood in preparation for a bipartisan game scheduled for Thursday.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the batting cages at the field, told MSNBC that Scalise as a House leader always has Capitol Police with him as security detail. Scalise has represented Louisiana's 1st District since 2008. It was not immediately clear if the wounded officer was part of Scalise's detail.

"There was a rapid succession of shots, you know five or 10 shots," Paul said. "In the field, I see Representative Scalise is shot but moving, and he’s trying to drag himself through the dirt and out into the outfield."

"I probably heard 50-60 shots," Rand added. "Then finally we heard the response from the Capitol Hill police."