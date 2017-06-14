UPDATE: Congressman, 4 others shot at ballfield outside Washington D.C.

U.S. @RepChuck (TN-3rd) plays for congressional baseball team & was at practice during shooting. (File Photo via Chet Susslin)

UPDATE: Alexandria police say they have a suspect in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among at least two people shot Wednesday morning during a GOP baseball practice at an Alexandria, Virginia, ball field, NBC News confirmed.

He was in stable condition, said two different senior-level GOP aides. One source said the Republican lawmaker was wounded in the hip area.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL, said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. A staff member for Texas Congressman Roger Williams was injured, along with possibly another congressional aide.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.” He was standing on second base when he was shot.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Two sources said at least one Capitol Police officer was also shot.

Police confirmed in tweets that it was investigating reports of a "multiple shooting" and that the suspect was "in custody" and "not a threat." The victims were being rushed to the hospital.

According to Connor Ingram, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was present at the time and he is ok. He was slightly injured as he attempted to flee the gunman.

"This is horrible. I got bloody running and jumping into the dugout," @RepChuck of TN says of shooting at congressional baseball practice. — Michael Collins (@mcollinsNEWS) June 14, 2017

According to multiple reports, a gunman opened fire at the baseball field. In addition to Rep. Scalise, NBC can confirm 2 Capitol police officers were also shot. They were on protective duty. There were several shots fired before police returned fire.

According to Alexandria, VA police, a suspect is in custody. Alexandria is across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The shooting is Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, about 8 miles from the Capitol building.

The baseball team was preparing for the annual congressional baseball game where Republicans and Democrats form teams and play each other for charity. The game was scheduled to be played Thursday.

BREAKING: Just talked to Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of TN, who was at scene of shooting at GOP baseball practice. He's OK. @Tennessean @knoxnews — Michael Collins (@mcollinsNEWS) June 14, 2017

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is also a member of the GOP team. There's no word on his status.

"I see one person being attended (to), it appears to be @usrepgarypalmer," says @RepMoBrooks, who is still on the scene at field. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 14, 2017

President Trump expressed his concern via Twitter shortly afterward.

JUST IN: President Trump releases statement on shooting at congressional baseball practice https://t.co/ogTbbSkXqZ pic.twitter.com/cwEoEJSMKQ — CNBC (@CNBC) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul, who was among the lawmakers at the scene, told MSNBC that Scalise as a House leader always has Capitol Police with him as security detail. Scalise has represented Louisiana's 1st District since 2008. It was not immediately clear if the wounded officer was part of Scalise's detail.

Rep. Steve Pearce of New Mexico tweeted that he was at the GOP's baseball practice and was "alright."

Dem baseball team prays for GOP colleagues after shooting: https://t.co/93E0P6AsFD pic.twitter.com/p034bcQkRt — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2017