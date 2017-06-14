More Heat and Humidity With Spotty Afternoon Storms

Good Wednesday. Look for more muggy weather for the rest of the week with a few spotty storms here and there. Today we will once again reach a high of 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel more like about 95. During the afternoon and evening hours we can expect a few showers and storms to develop around the Tennessee Valley. For Riverbend you can expect a few storms in the area as the music starts up, but by the time George Thorogood takes the stage at 9:30 we will just be warm and muggy with temps around 80.

Make sure you check out the International Space Station. It will be visible again tonight for a few minutes starting at 9:35 eastern. Look just above the western horizon, and, clouds permitting, you should have a nice view.

Thursday will be about the same. One thing to watch, though, is a front that will be moving in. that could add a bit more energy that may allow for some of the isolated afternoon storms to become a little stronger. There is a slight risk we may see a severe storm or two producing small hail or damaging winds Thursday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday most of the widespread rain will be to our south, but a few spotty storms could drift northward during the afternoon hours. Highs will remain near 90.

Another front will press in Sunday and Monday which will increase our chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms both days.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am Partly Cloudy, 73

Noon... Partly Cloudy / Storm?, 86

5pm... Spotty Storms, 90