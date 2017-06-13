Chattanooga police searching for car thief from Campbell St. cra - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga police searching for car thief from Campbell St. crash

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are looking for the man they say stole a car and crashed into a 66-year-old woman. 

Police say a man reported his grandmother's car stolen Monday and then, just before noon Tuesday, followed it until the driver wrecked on Campbell Street.

The driver hit 66-year-old Waquita Morgan head-on, trapping her in her car. 

Police say the car thief ran away. 

Morgan was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

If you have any information about the suspect who ran from the scene, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. 

