House fire in Dade County

The fire was reported shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Walls Circle.More
The fire was reported shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Walls Circle.More
A joint investigation by Special Agents from TBI and Whitwell Police Department has resulted in arresting Holly Hardesty, 30, on murder charges of Lucas Dillon death, the five-year-old died from blunt force trauma.More
A joint investigation by Special Agents from TBI and Whitwell Police Department has resulted in arresting Holly Hardesty, 30, on murder charges of Lucas Dillon death, the five-year-old died from blunt force trauma.More