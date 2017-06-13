House fire in Dade County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House fire in Dade County

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Dade County firefighters are responding to a house fire in Trenton Tuesday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Walls Circle.

Details are limited at this time.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

