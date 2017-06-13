UPDATE: City council unanimously approves short-term vacation rentals ordinance

UPDATE: The Chattanooga City Council voted unanimously to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

This was the second reading of the ordinance that was first passed on June 27.

The ordinance will go into effect on October 1.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Chattanooga City Council voted in favor of a special district for short-term vacation rentals Tuesday night.

Council members voted 7-1 during the first reading of the ordinance.

The district would include the Northshore and Lookout Valley areas.

Two weeks ago the council delayed a vote after private school officials asked them to consider putting a buffer zone in place.

District 9 councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod voted no.

District 2 councilman and council chairman Jerry Mitchell was absent from the meeting.

The ordinance must pass a second vote by council on July 11.

If it passes the second reading, it will go into effect on October 1.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Chattanooga City Council deferred a vote on an ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals Tuesday night.

The ordinance, if passed, would require anyone running a short-term rental (or Airbnb) to apply for a certificate from the City of Chattanooga Land Development Office to operate.

The ordinance explains the application process for the certificate and the costs included.

The ordinance also lists fines for violations.

The council deferred its first vote on the ordinance June 20. The ordinance must pass a second reading before taking effect on October 1, 2017.

Here's a look at the entire ordinance on short-term vacation rentals:

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.