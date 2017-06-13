UPDATE: City council defers vote on short-term vacation rentals ordinance

The Chattanooga City Council deferred a vote on an ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals Tuesday night.

The ordinance, if passed, would require anyone running a short-term rental (or Airbnb) to apply for a certificate from the City of Chattanooga Land Development Office to operate.

The ordinance explains the application process for the certificate and the costs included.

The ordinance also lists fines for violations.

The council deferred its first vote on the ordinance June 20. The ordinance must pass a second reading before taking effect on October 1, 2017.

Here's a look at the entire ordinance on short-term vacation rentals:

