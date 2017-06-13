Cleveland drug story robbery suspect sought by police - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland drug story robbery suspect sought by police

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect caught on surveillance video.

On Friday, June 9, 2017, the Rite Aid drug story on Paul Huff Parkway was robbed shortly before closing. 

Security video was collected by Cleveland police, and show the suspect who is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing all black clothing with a baseball cap and wig. 

Police says the suspect also appears to be covering a possible tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on this crime and/or suspect is urged to leave a confidential tip on the Cleveland Police Department Facebook inbox or contact CPD Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former NBA bad boy Rodman is back in North Korea

    Former NBA bad boy Rodman is back in North Korea

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:22:04 GMT
    Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More
    Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More

  • Frazier family donation benefits Soddy Elementary students

    Frazier family donation benefits Soddy Elementary students

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:34:06 GMT
    Soddy Elementary School students are benefiting from a sizable donation from a local family.  The Fraziers were an important part of the Soddy Daisy community.  They loved one another, loved the people around them and loved the Soddy community in which they lived.  Almeda Frazier passed away in November 2012 and Earl Leander Frazier passed almost 3 years later in October 2015. After Earl Lee’s passing, Soddy Elementary learned more of their love and commitme...More
    Soddy Elementary School students are benefiting from a sizable donation from a local family.  The Fraziers were an important part of the Soddy Daisy community.  They loved one another, loved the people around them and loved the Soddy community in which they lived.  Almeda Frazier passed away in November 2012 and Earl Leander Frazier passed almost 3 years later in October 2015. After Earl Lee’s passing, Soddy Elementary learned more of their love and commitme...More

  • Cleveland drug story robbery suspect sought by police

    Cleveland drug story robbery suspect sought by police

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:28:27 GMT

    The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing all black clothing with a baseball cap and wig. 

    More

    The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing all black clothing with a baseball cap and wig. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.