Cleveland drug story robbery suspect sought by police

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect caught on surveillance video.

On Friday, June 9, 2017, the Rite Aid drug story on Paul Huff Parkway was robbed shortly before closing.

Security video was collected by Cleveland police, and show the suspect who is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing all black clothing with a baseball cap and wig.

Police says the suspect also appears to be covering a possible tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on this crime and/or suspect is urged to leave a confidential tip on the Cleveland Police Department Facebook inbox or contact CPD Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.