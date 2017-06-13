No injuries reported in hazmat incident at Global Environment

Photo: Chattanooga Fire Department CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident at Global Environment on Workman Road, shortly after noon on Tuesday.
Firefighters say the area was isolated until they could identify the problem. Captain David Tallent with Special Operations described the substance as "wastewater." He said workers with the company were using soda ash to neutralize the spill.
No injuries were reported and Captain Tallent said the spill presented no threat to the public.