WANTED: $500 reward offered for suspect in Bradley Co. burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WANTED: $500 reward offered for suspect in Bradley Co. burglary

Posted: Updated:
Photo from the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo from the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward to anyone who can help deputies arrest a burglary suspect.

The Sheriff's Office says the man pictured in the photos with this story is a suspect in a burglary at a home in the northern part of the county.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to contact the BCSO's Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

