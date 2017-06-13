Report: Housing prices increase across Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: Housing prices increase across Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A new economic report shows housing prices are increasing across the state and rising higher than the rest of the U.S.

A report released by the Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center shows the cost of buying a home went up in the last year in every area of the state tracked, with Nashville seeing the most dramatic increase.

The report says housing prices rose more than 10 percent in the Nashville area in the last year. But it also showed that the cost of buying a home in the Clarksville and Knoxville areas rose more than 5 percent during that same time period.

The report also found home price increases in areas in and around Chattanooga, Cleveland, Jackson, Johnson City, Kingsport-Bristol, Memphis and Morristown.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.