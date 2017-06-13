What the Tech: Facebook wants to watch you

Add this to the conspiracy theories that Facebook is watching and listening on our phones:

The U.S. Patent Office has granted 2 patents to Facebook that enables the social network to see a person through their front-facing camera (the selfie camera lens) to judge a person's mood.

The recent patents were discovered by CB Insights (link here). According to the patent application, Facebook would like to detect a user's mood to 1) create emoji's based on their reaction to post as comments or 'likes' on a friends post and 2) view a person's reaction to certain articles and posts so that Facebook can put more of that type of post on the user's front page or timeline.

Another patent reveals that Facebook would like to monitor a user's typing speed to predict emotions and adapt messages in response.

Now, Facebook and most other tech companies apply for hundreds of patents to protect technologies that they don't want other companies to have and use. A patent doesn't necessarily mean that Facebook will implement the facial recognition technology anytime soon.

But it does imply that Facebook currently has the capability to activate a smartphone's camera and watch the person using it. Facebook users already give Facebook permission to use the camera and microphone.