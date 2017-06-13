Humid Tuesday

Good Tuesday. Expect more heat and humidity through Thursday with highs near 90. Because of the high humidity it will feel like about 95 during the heat of the day. Each afternoon we can also expect one or two isolated storms to develop, but the chances are low. You should have pretty typical muggy Riverbend weather with temps dropping through the 80s this evening.

Another event of a more celestial nature you may be interested in is viewing the International Space Station. It will be visible just above the western sky for about 3 minutes tonight at 10:26. It will also be visible Wednesday night at 9:35 and Friday night at 9:26. You may have to peak through some clouds to see it, though.

A front is going to move through Thursday night and increase out rain chances for Friday. Showers and storms will stay in the forecast on and off through Sunday and even into Monday. Highs, however, will stay a few degrees above average in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will remain in the mid 90s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 72

Noon... Partly Cloudy / Storm?, 82

5pm... Isolated Storms, 91