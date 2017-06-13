2017 Solar Eclipse Simulator

The Eclipse Megamovie Project will gather images of the 2017 total solar eclipse from over 1,000 volunteer photographers and amateur astronomers (citizen scientists), as well as many more members of the general public. We'll then stitch these media assets together to create an expanded and continuous view of the total eclipse as it crosses the United States.

For the first time in nearly a century, much of the United States will be able to see a solar eclipse. It will also be the first time in U.S. history that a total solar eclipse will make landfall exclusively on U.S. soil, meaning it will not be visible from any other country.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth. The moon will look exactly the same size as the sun, but in reality, the sun is 400 times larger.

On August 21, the eclipse path will move southeast across the U.S., beginning in Oregon and ending on the coast of South Carolina.

Much of the Channel 3 viewing area will be able to see the eclipse, with the line of totality landing right between Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Google as created an Eclipse Simulator to give users an idea of what that may experience at a given located on August 21. It also will share the time you can expect to see the eclipse itself.

REMINDER: You should never watch a solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Sunglasses are not adequate, and you can risk serious, permanent eye damage.