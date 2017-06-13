David Blackburn steps down as UTC Athletic Director

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced Tuesday that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position, effective immediately.

Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests, according to a UTC news release.



“We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs at UTC,” stated Chancellor Steve Angle. “The Mocs have reached unprecedented heights over the last four years under David’s leadership and we thank him for his efforts.”



Angle appointed Scott Altizer as the Interim Athletics Director. Altizer currently serves as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations, a position he has held for the last three years.



Blackburn was named Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics in 2013 and has overseen 13 regular season Southern Conference Championship teams and 10 SoCon Tournament titles. The Mocs captured the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball crowns in 2015-16, the first time UTC has won all three in the same year in school history.



“The time has come for me to resign as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics,” stated David Blackburn. “I love UTC and the city of Chattanooga. I’m grateful for the time allowed to serve this great school and city.”