UPDATE: 2 GA prison guards killed; prisoners on the run

Posted: Updated:
Inmates Ricky Dubose (left) and Donnie Russell Rowe. Inmates Ricky Dubose (left) and Donnie Russell Rowe.

UPDATE: PUTNAM COUNTY, GA (WXIA) - Two prison guards are dead after being shot and killed by prisoners in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's office confirmed to 11Alive that two prisoners being transported on a bus were able to overpower the guards before killing them and escaping.

This happened on Hwy 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton around 5:45 a.m.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Honda Civic 4 door with  GA license plate RBJ660 and grass green in color. It was carjacked shortly after the shooting.

The suspects are now armed with the officers' .40 caliber pistols, according to police.

The US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.

THE FUGITIVES

Police say Ricky Dubose (W/M 6'1 140 pounds) and Donnie Russell Rowe (W/M 6'1 181 pounds) are the suspects.

Dubose has brown hair and blue eyes. He is serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft by taking from a 2014 case out of Elbert Co. 

In August of 2010, he was charged with several fraud and theft charges in Madison County. He also had a robbery charge in Gwinnett County in that same month.

Rowe has brown hair and blue eyes. He was in prison for armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault. He was serving a life sentence with no parole from a 2001 case in Bibb Co.

Both were being housed at Baldwin State Prison.

Read more at WXIA's website.

