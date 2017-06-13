UPDATE: 2 GA prison guards killed; prisoners on the run

For the first time in nearly a century, much of the United States will be able to see a solar eclipse.More
For the first time in nearly a century, much of the United States will be able to see a solar eclipse.More
Good Tuesday. Expect more heat and humidity through Thursday with highs near 90. Because of the high humidity it will feel like about 95 during the heat of the day. Each afternoon we can also expect one or two isolated storms to develop, but the chances are low. You should have pretty typical muggy Riverbend weather with temps dropping through the 80s this evening.More
Good Tuesday. Expect more heat and humidity through Thursday with highs near 90. Because of the high humidity it will feel like about 95 during the heat of the day. Each afternoon we can also expect one or two isolated storms to develop, but the chances are low. You should have pretty typical muggy Riverbend weather with temps dropping through the 80s this evening.More
Blackburn is leaving to pursue other interests.More
Blackburn is leaving to pursue other interests.More